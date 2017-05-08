$247K, guns and drugs seized in Port ...

$247K, guns and drugs seized in Port St. Lucie

Friday May 5 Read more: WPTV Local News

Port St. Lucie detectives said they arrested 62-year-old Deborah Schlein, 64-year-old Gary Schlein and 40-year-old Scott Schlein on various drug-related charges. Port St. Lucie police say they have confiscated thousands of dollars in cash as well as guns and drugs after serving a search warrant at a home on SW Hawthorne Circle Wednesday.

