$247K, guns and drugs seized in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie detectives said they arrested 62-year-old Deborah Schlein, 64-year-old Gary Schlein and 40-year-old Scott Schlein on various drug-related charges. Port St. Lucie police say they have confiscated thousands of dollars in cash as well as guns and drugs after serving a search warrant at a home on SW Hawthorne Circle Wednesday.

