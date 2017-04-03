'Zoey 101' Star Matthew Underwood Saves Baby From Heroin-Fueled Car Crash

Former " Zoey 101 " star Matthew Underwood rescued a 4-month-old baby after the infant's parents passed out on drugs and crashed their car ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us Matthew was one of the first people on the scene of a car wreck last Thursday in Port St. Lucie, FL ... where a female driver cut across 6 lanes of traffic on a busy street and crashed into a tree.

