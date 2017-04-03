Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood saves baby from car crash after...

Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood saved a 4-month-old baby boy from a serious car accident on Thursday night in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after the infant's mother and father passed out from suspected drug use. According to a March 30 police report, Underwood, 26, observed a 2003 white Saturn fail to stop at a stop sign and swerve across six lanes of traffic, before crashing into a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.