Treasure Coast sex slave shares her story
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - A Treasure Coast couple was supposed to be raising her and protecting her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Wed
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC