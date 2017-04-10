Thief tries to steal a Denny's worker's handbag
You want flies with that! Thief tries to steal a Denny's worker's handbag before being chased away by a bug man and running straight into the arms of the local police sergeant A suspect who tried to rob a fast food worker's handbag as she sat in her car was chased away by a bug man tasked with spraying the restaurant into the arms of the local police sergeant. Brian K. Siemienski is accused of trying to steal the woman's purse outside the Denny's restaurant in Port St Lucie, Florida in the early hours of yesterday morning.
