Strategic Storage Trust IV Acquires Jensen Beach, FL, Self-Storage Facility
Strategic Storage Trust IV Inc. , a public, non-traded, real estate investment trust sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management LLC, has acquired a self-storage facility in the Port St. Lucie, Fla., suburb of Jensen Beach. The former Jensen Mini-Bay Storage was built on nearly 4 acres at 1105 N.E. Industrial Blvd. It comprises about 48,000 square feet in 504 units and 96 boat/RV spaces, according to a press release.
