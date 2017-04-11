Special ed school vouchers may carry hidden costs
Vouchers for special needs students have been endorsed by the Trump administration, and they are often heavily promoted by state education departments and by private schools, which rely on them for tuition dollars. So for families that feel as if they are sinking amid academic struggles and behavioral meltdowns, they may seem like a life raft.
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Rico Adona
|12
