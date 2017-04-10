Second sewage problem discovered at PSL school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Last Friday we first told you about a plumbing leak that students and teachers say got them sick, forcing some home ill at Morningside Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Mon
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC