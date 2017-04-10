Schools on lockdown after jewelry store robbery
Police say Westgate K-8, Renaissance Charter School on Cashmere, La Petite Academy, and Sunlight Christian Academy are being locked down after 3 people wearing wigs, makeup and colorful clothing were dropped off from a black SUV and robbed LSO Jewelers in the 900 block Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard. "We were able to apprehend the one who looked like he stripped out of his jumpsuit and was running around in his boxer shorts," said Port St. Lucie police spokesman Frank Sabol.
