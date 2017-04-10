Port St. Lucie man confesses to involvement in 1986 homicide of Vero Beach man
The 48-year-old Port St. Lucie man came to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Thursday and confessed to his role in the 1986 homicide of 22-year-old David "Scotty" Smith, an arrest affidavit released Friday states. Jacob was arrested on a homicide/murder while engaged in certain felony offense charge, but sheriff's officials stated they think he may have been with another person when the incident happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Rico Adona
|12
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC