Police: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
A traffic stop led to the arrests of four people, including two described as "significant heroin dealers," according to Port St. Lucie police. Officers said 62-year-old Andre Valente was driving when they pulled his car over near SE West Snow Road and SE Bevil Ave. Wednesday.
