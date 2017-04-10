Police: Traffic stop leads to drug ar...

Police: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

A traffic stop led to the arrests of four people, including two described as "significant heroin dealers," according to Port St. Lucie police. Officers said 62-year-old Andre Valente was driving when they pulled his car over near SE West Snow Road and SE Bevil Ave. Wednesday.

