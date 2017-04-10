Passion Experience returns to North S...

Passion Experience returns to North Shore Alliance Church

The North Shore Alliance Church, at 330 W. Mariana Ave. in North Fort Myers will again host to one of the biggest and best passion plays in Southwest Florida as the fifth-annual "Passion Experience" takes place on the outdoor boardwalk this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Every year, hundreds of people come to witness the story of Jesus, who paid for our sins with his death and resurrection, and the reason Easter is celebrated by Christians worldwide. The free event is the only such outdoor drama in the area, where visitors can come walk the grounds and experience scenes with the help of a tour guide dressed as a shepherd.

