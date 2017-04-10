One- year anniversary of deadly boat ...

One- year anniversary of deadly boat accident

It was exactly a year ago, when a Port St. Lucie man watched three of his family members drown in the ocean. Now, Robert Stewart is counting his blessings to be alive and sharing that appreciation with those who helped him survive.

