O.L. Peacock, Sr. Park reopens in Port St. Luci

Four months after blue-green algae was found at O.L. Peacock, Sr. Park in Port St. Lucie, the lake is now back open. The City of Port St. Lucie said repeated tests showed the water quality of its lake has improved since the algae was first found in early January.

