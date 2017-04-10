Just in: Crews battle 200-acre wildfi...

Just in: Crews battle 200-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Firefighters battled a 200-acre wildfire at the McCarty Ranch Preserve, about 20 miles southwest of Port St. Lucie, Thursday evening. The fire was reported at 8 p.m. at the McCarty Ranch Preserve, about 20 miles southwest of Port St. Lucie .

