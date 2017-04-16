Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at In...

Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at Innisbrook in record fashion

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Golfweek

The AJGA's TaylorMade-Adidas Golf Junior moved to Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in 2008. And in nine editions of the 54-hole event in Palm Harbor, Fla., no player ever carded 5 under or better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) 19 hr tina 14
News Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14) Apr 12 Cant we be Friends 12
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar 27 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mar 27 Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for St Lucie County was issued at April 19 at 3:46AM EDT

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC