Florida man pleads guilty to coercing porn from Michigan girl
A 24-year-old Port St. Lucie man is facing a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges that he coerced minors to engage in sexual acts and produced child porn. Richard Eugene Fye is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
