Bill giving state park discounts to foster & adoptive families passes Florida Legislature
SB 64/HB 185, State Park Fees, by Senator Aaron Bean and Representative Larry Lee, Jr. , passed the Florida Legislature yesterday. The bill provides licensed foster families and certain adoptive families with a free annual pass to state parks in Florida and a fifty percent discount on base campsite fees.
