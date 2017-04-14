14-year-old arrested for PSL school 'hit list'
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday they have arrested a 14-year-old student after a "hit list" surfaced last week at Somerset College Preparatory Academy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin M Tolbert, A Fraud. (May '15)
|Wed
|Witch Dr Watch
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|tina
|14
|Rich Campbell: Proposed Costco warehouse in Pal... (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Cant we be Friends
|12
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC