Woman charged with DUI manslaughter

Nearly a year after a crash that killed a passenger in a single vehicle accident in West Palm Beach the driver has been charged with DUI manslaughter with negligence, according to a probable cause affidavit. On May 1, 2016 Ashley Marie Munoz, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was westbound on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in a Lincoln Town Car when a witness said the car lost control, turned counterclockwise, and struck a cement light pole.

