When to Toss Tax Records

How long do I need to keep my tax records in case I get audited? Are there some records I should keep longer? It's a good idea to keep your returns indefinitely. But you can generally toss supporting tax records three years after the tax-filing deadline, which is the time the IRS generally has to initiate an audit.

