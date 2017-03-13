When to Toss Tax Records
How long do I need to keep my tax records in case I get audited? Are there some records I should keep longer? It's a good idea to keep your returns indefinitely. But you can generally toss supporting tax records three years after the tax-filing deadline, which is the time the IRS generally has to initiate an audit.
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|4 hr
|trumpdumpy
|365
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
