Wawa opens 1st store today in Port St. Lucie
Grand opening events include a hoagie-building competition between the Port St. Lucie Police Department and the St. Lucie County Fire Fighters Benevolent Association. Three Wawa stores opened in Palm Beach County last week , two in Palm Springs and one in Riviera Beach.
