Watercrest of St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Community on Schedule for 2017 Opening
Just nine months since groundbreaking, Walker and Company Construction has made significant progress on the 112,000 square foot luxury senior living community located at 279 NW California Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, Florida "We are privileged to partner with strong, community-minded businesses like Walker and Company as the Watercrest brand expands across the southeast, exponentially increasing the number of eniors and associates positively impacted by our commitment to servant leadership, common unity and Platinum Standards," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.
