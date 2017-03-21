VIDEO: Fight outside PSL bar caught on camera
A fight last weekend outside a Port St. Lucie bar was caught on camera, and now police are looking for a person who also fired a shot during the incident. No one was hurt, but investigators are asking help from anyone who has information about this incident or information on who fired the shot.
