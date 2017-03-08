Tim Tebow will DH for New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox on Wednesday
Former NFL quarterback and New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow works during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. As part of their three-game road trip to Florida's east coast, the Red Sox visit the Mets in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday.
