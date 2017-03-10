Tim Tebow stalker arrested at Mets spring training
A Colorado woman who was arrested at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., told police she was in a "romantic" and "matrimonial" relationship with the 29-year-old outfielder, according to a police report obtained by TCPalm.com . Two days earlier, Mets staff had reported Thompson had been wandering around First Data Field and inquiring about Tebow, who had flown in for spring training.
