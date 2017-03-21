Schafer's UCL repaired instead of replaced
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Though he was prepared to miss the 2017 season regardless, Cardinals non-roster invitee Jordan Schafer received a bit of good news when he woke up from surgery Friday to learn that he had not undergone reconstructive elbow surgery.
