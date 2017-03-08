Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens' volunteers unveil new shade house
Curtis Clark , who is the volunteer facilities coordinator of Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, and Glen Ryles of GL Homes built the Shade House in November. The new shade house at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens has not only been a dream for many years, it also marks the first successful fundraising project for group of volunteers.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
