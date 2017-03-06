Brielle Rivera from Boynton Beach is outraged that her 10-year-old daughter Annabelle was asked to sign a document at her school saying she is not allowed to talk to anyone, including her own parents, about questions in the Florida Standard Assessment writing test. "When I asked her about her test, she started crying and tells me that she can't tell me or she'll be arrested," Rivera said.

