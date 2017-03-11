Man faces homicide charge in 2016 St....

Man faces homicide charge in 2016 St. Lucie slaying

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A 20-year-old man already in police custody has been arrested in connection to a 2016 homicide in Port St. Lucie, city police said Wednesday. Police and deputies from the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force arrested Hunter Thomas Boesch of Port St. Lucie in the February 2016 shooting death of 29-year-old Beau Hartman .

Port St. Lucie, FL

