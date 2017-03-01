Kids of Late FDNY Firefighter Spend Weekend With the Mets
The three kids of an FDNY firefighter who was killed in the line of duty spent got a first-hand look at the Mets spring training. The kids, 12-year-old Michael, 9-year-old Anna, and 6-year-old Cormac spent the weekend in Port St. Lucie playing with the team.
Read more at NBC New York.
