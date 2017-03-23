Florida police pay tased woman $20,000

Florida police pay tased woman $20,000

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A Florida woman who was tased and handcuffed by police after an officer objected to being called 'honey' has received a $20,000 payout but the department denied excessive force had been used. A police officer visited Aranda Wendell at her home in Stuart, near Port St Lucie, in June 2015 to question her about failing to stop after a traffic accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar 19 Mothafxcka 366
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Mar 3 Rico Adona 12
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb 24 Parden Pard 157
Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14) Feb '17 Lafarge 20
LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15) Feb '17 Benchmark 4
Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017 Feb '17 chris 1
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC