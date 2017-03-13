Florida man tried to burn down store because 'Muslim'...

A Port St. Lucie, FL man tried to burn down a convenience store on Friday because he mistakenly believed that the owners were Islamic Arabs and he was angry at them for not carrying his favorite kind of orange juice. According to WPTV , police arrested 64-year-old Richard Lloyd when he gave himself up at the scene and told sheriff's deputies that he was trying to "run the Arabs out of the country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.