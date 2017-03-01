Fact-checking dueling claims by Gov. Rick Scott, Florida House about Enterprise Florida and jobs
Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran are locked in battle over the future of Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida ahead of the legislative session. Scott sees the agencies for tourism and business development as essential to his jobs agenda, but Corcoran says they're a waste of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
|Shooting Cartoonists (May '15)
|Feb 15
|Freedom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC