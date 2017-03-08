Driver, 70, accused of road rage, pulling gun
A parking lot encounter between two drivers in Port St. Lucie resulted in cursing, spitting, a gun drawn and an arrest, according to police. The driver of a van claimed he pulled into a parking space but was not centered so he began to back out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC