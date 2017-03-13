Clerks caught selling booze, tobacco to minors

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.-- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced the results of an undercover operation over the weekend that tested 171 businesses on their ability to comply with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol, tobacco and nicotine products to minors. "Of the 171 locations that were tested, 28 failed to comply with state law," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a news release.

