Canadian man who worked illegally in U.S. for 38 years gets time served
A Canadian man who had been living and working in the United States for nearly 40 years was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to time served, or three months and 22 days, for re-entering the country after being ordered removed. John D. Fraser, who also used the name John Knight, 55, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of re-entry after removal.
