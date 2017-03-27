Bond revoked for man who hid in swamp for hours
It was a seven-hour manhunt after a high speed chase through two counties. Tuesday, the man behind both incidents, Victor Peel, was told his bond had been revoked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mon
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14)
|Mar 27
|Fed Up
|31
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC