Bat Goes Flying Towards Mets Dugout, Prospect Catches It With One Hand, No Problem
Adeiny Hechavarria lost his bat during Thursday's Mets - Marlins Spring Training game at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. Luckily, Mets shortstop prospect Luis Guillorme was there to catch the bat.
