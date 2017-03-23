Atlanta high school student goes from homeless to valedictorian
Rebecca Schmitt and her mother Sandra were evicted from their 4,000-square-foot Port St. Lucie, Florida, home in October 2014. Sandra Schmitt, a single mother, told ABC News she went from being a top-earning realtor to being broke, forced to stop working because of her treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb '17
|chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC