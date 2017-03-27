Atlanta high school student goes from...

Atlanta high school student goes from homeless to valedictorian

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KCRG

Rebecca Schmitt and her mother Sandra were evicted from their 4,000-square-foot Port St. Lucie, Florida, home in October 2014. Sandra Schmitt, a single mother, told ABC News she went from being a top-earning realtor to being broke, forced to stop working because of her treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port St. Lucie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mon crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mon TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
LAHIA enabling criminals to victimize you. (Feb '14) Mon Fed Up 31
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar 19 Mothafxcka 366
Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09) Mar 3 Rico Adona 12
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
See all Port St. Lucie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now

Port St. Lucie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port St. Lucie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC