Arson suspect wanted to "run the Arabs out of our country," sheriff says
A 64-year-old Florida man tried to set a convenience store on fire because he thought the owners were Muslim, said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. Richard Lloyd told deputies he wanted to "run the Arabs out of our country" so he pushed a dumpster in front of the Port St. Lucie store and set the contents on fire, Mascara said in a news release posted on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TMJ & Orthodontics - William J Bryant DDS (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Rico Adona
|12
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Parden Pard
|157
|Florida's torture of disadvantaged children. (May '14)
|Feb 21
|Lafarge
|20
|LAHIA: Enabling criminals to victimize you. (Sep '15)
|Feb 21
|Benchmark
|4
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb 21
|chris
|1
|Fires in Senior mobile parks without fire hydrants
|Feb 20
|Sunshine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC