Arson suspect wanted to "run the Arabs out of our country," sheriff says

A 64-year-old Florida man tried to set a convenience store on fire because he thought the owners were Muslim, said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. Richard Lloyd told deputies he wanted to "run the Arabs out of our country" so he pushed a dumpster in front of the Port St. Lucie store and set the contents on fire, Mascara said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.