Aerial video shows massive crowd watch sea turtle release on Boca beach

Wednesday Mar 1

An impressive crowd packed the shore at Spanish River Park on Feb. 16 to witness the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle, and it was captured from above and shared in a video on Wednesday. Aerial footage of the sea turtle release, which drew dozens of spectators, was shared by the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Services.

