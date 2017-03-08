5 Things to Know in Florida for March 11
Federal authorities said in a news release Friday that 45-year-old Thomas Herris Sigler III of Port Richey pleaded to one count of conspiring with others to threaten, intimidate and interfere with an interracial couple's enjoyment of their housing rights. Officials say Sigler was living in a largely white community in Pasco County when an African-American couple moved into a house on his street.
