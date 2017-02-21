Women's golf takes third place at Central District Invitational
In their first spring tournament of 2017, the women's golf team finished in third place at the Central District Invitational in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Cardinals shot 26-over par 890, finishing ahead of two top-50 programs.
