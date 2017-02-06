Woman and boy attacked by dog in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman and her 9-year-old son were attacked by a dog on Sunday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port St. Lucie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuart or Hobe sound or ??? Moving from a subur... (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Vankalen
|2
|Five arrested for violent robberies in Stuart
|22 hr
|spud
|3
|Democrat Florida Mayor Apologizes for Calling P...
|Jan 31
|Christine DH
|1
|Teen accidentally shoots off his penis and test... (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|Pharting Gun
|48
|Organized, coordinated, criminal-gang, stalking. (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Topic
|8
|Gavin Eugene Long---Martyr, Hero.
|Jan 20
|Rib
|3
|Severe Child Torture Policy in Florida. (Jul '09)
|Jan 17
|Erno
|74
Find what you want!
Search Port St. Lucie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC