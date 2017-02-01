Video helps make arrest in PSL store ...

Video helps make arrest in PSL store robbery

Good surveillance video and quick work by law enforcement helped catch a suspected armed robber in Port St. Lucie within an hour of the theft. Investigators said a man showed off what looked like a handgun concealed in a sock and got away with cash.

