Tulp becomes FPMA's 70th president
Last month, Anne-Marie Tulp, president of Adam's Pest Control, Port St. Lucie, Fla., was inducted as the 70th president of the Florida Pest Management Association at its Business & Operations Expo in Orlando. Tulp is only the third female president in the association's long history.
