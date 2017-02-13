Tulp becomes FPMA's 70th president

Monday Feb 13

Last month, Anne-Marie Tulp, president of Adam's Pest Control, Port St. Lucie, Fla., was inducted as the 70th president of the Florida Pest Management Association at its Business & Operations Expo in Orlando. Tulp is only the third female president in the association's long history.

