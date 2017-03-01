Tim Tebow mania returns to Port St. Lucie
By midday, we expect the former Florida Gator quarterback to make his first spring training appearance with the New York Mets. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback turned baseball prospect is scheduled to speak with the media at 11 a.m. at First Data Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
