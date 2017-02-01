Teen removed from 'deplorable conditions'
A 15-year-old has been removed from a Port St. Lucie home after police say she was found living in "deplorable conditions." Police say a complaint had been lodged that the teen had missed 37 days of school because her mother would not take her to class.
